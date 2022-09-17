Careflight called to reported head-on crash in Spring Valley Twp.

Careflight has been called after reported head-on crash in Spring Valley Township late Friday.
According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was first reported at 11:38 p.m. in the 3600 block of state Route 380.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles.
Initial reports said that the crash was head-on, and one of the vehicles may have caught fire.
CareFlight was called to the scene, but it is unclear how many people were injured in the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
