dayton-daily-news logo
X

Careflight called to reported head-on crash in Spring Valley Twp.

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

Combined ShapeCaption
Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Careflight has been called after reported head-on crash in Spring Valley Township late Friday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was first reported at 11:38 p.m. in the 3600 block of state Route 380.

ExploreWarrant issued in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles.

Initial reports said that the crash was head-on, and one of the vehicles may have caught fire.

CareFlight was called to the scene, but it is unclear how many people were injured in the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
State school board resolution opposes anti-discrimination rules for...
2
Green Bronx Machine ‘tower-to-table’ program a success for Trotwood...
3
Abortion providers ask judge to extend pause on ‘heartbeat’ law
4
Sales tax revenues up, boosting county governments hit by high...
5
‘Best decision I ever made:’ Airmen past and present reflect on Air...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top