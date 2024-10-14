CareFlight takes 1 to hospital after vehicle fleeing police crashes into Troy church

A man was transported to the hospital via CareFlight Monday morning after he crashed into a church while reportedly fleeing from police in Troy.
Around 10 a.m., Troy officers saw a 36-year-old man with active warrants for his arrest driving near East Main Street and Floral Avenue.
He fled onto East Canal Street but lost control while crossing the railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and hit the Summit Holiness Tabernacle Church at the South Mulberry Street intersection, according to Troy police.
CareFlight transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital. Details on his condition were not released.
No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
In Other News
1
LIFE AS IS: What we can learn from defeat
2
132 arrested, including 11 with ties to the Miami Valley, in statewide...
3
Broken utility pole causes large outage in Dayton mall area
4
WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Carrie Dorger, owner of Spavia Austin Landing
5
Dayton housing: Group explores creating a local housing trust fund
About the Author