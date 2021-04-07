CareSource applies to expand to new state

CareSource is seeking to take its business to an additional state and has applied to start managing health insurance in Arkansas.
The Dayton-based insurance company filed for a license to manage health benefits for Arkansans with complex behavioral health, developmental, and intellectual disabilities.
The deal requires licensure approval and a contract with the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
CareSource stated they intend to participate in the program starting January 1, 2022. CareSource’s office will be in Little Rock, and the company said it will employ care coordinators statewide.
Five Arkansas health care organizations and CareSource are going to jointly apply for the program and stated that together they will collaborate “to support complex populations by improving outcomes related to health, well-being and activities that promote a meaningful day.”
This group would be part of the PASSE program that serves Medicaid clients with complex behavioral health, developmental, or intellectual disabilities. The goal of the PASSE system is to monitor client’s health care needs, keep them healthy, and help them reach goals.
The founding organizations include: Dr. James Zini and the Zini Medical Clinic, Ashley County Medical Center; Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.; Chenal Family Therapy; Rehabilitation Network Outpatient Services; and CareSource.
“With our person-centered, community-based approach and integrated care model, CareSource has the experience to make health care easier for members and their caregivers, who play such a critical role in supporting an individual’s overall health and well-being,” Jason Bearden, CareSource Arkansas Market President, said in a statement. “Our goal is to ensure that both formal and informal support are provided enabling individuals to thrive at home, integrate into their communities, connect with their loved ones and have a safe place to live.”
CareSource as of 2019 covered 1.8 million policyholders, reported $10.6 billion in revenue, and had an $82.1 million operating margin. The company employs about 4,400.