CareSource applies to expand to new state

This group would be part of the PASSE program that serves Medicaid clients with complex behavioral health, developmental, or intellectual disabilities. The goal of the PASSE system is to monitor client’s health care needs, keep them healthy, and help them reach goals.

The founding organizations include: Dr. James Zini and the Zini Medical Clinic, Ashley County Medical Center; Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.; Chenal Family Therapy; Rehabilitation Network Outpatient Services; and CareSource.

“With our person-centered, community-based approach and integrated care model, CareSource has the experience to make health care easier for members and their caregivers, who play such a critical role in supporting an individual’s overall health and well-being,” Jason Bearden, CareSource Arkansas Market President, said in a statement. “Our goal is to ensure that both formal and informal support are provided enabling individuals to thrive at home, integrate into their communities, connect with their loved ones and have a safe place to live.”

CareSource as of 2019 covered 1.8 million policyholders, reported $10.6 billion in revenue, and had an $82.1 million operating margin. The company employs about 4,400.