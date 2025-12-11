CareSource, other local companies up for state tax credits

Health insurer CareSource is a large company with multiple subsidiaries operating in 14 states and covering some two million members.

A message seeking comment was left with a CareSource spokesman.

The state board reviews applications for tax credit assistance. Its meeting agendas do not offer details about possible business moves.

Medical Technology manufacturer and AI developer Riverain Technologies, in Springboro, is also on the board’s agenda.

Also appearing on the agenda: Sheet metal fabrication machine manufacturer Salvagnini America, Inc. and automated material handling manufacturer SencorpWhite Inc., both of Hamilton; supply chain management company Supply Technologies LLC, of Union; and Crusoe Energy Systems LLC in Springfield.

Crusoe develops AI data centers powered by clean energy.

The board meets at the the Riffe Center in Columbus at 10 a.m. Monday.