Carillon Park Concert Band readies for season finale concert

Bryce Newton is in his first year as band director. He is only the fourth director in the ensemble’s history.

The band traces its history back to 1945 with the creation of the NCR Band. Dayton History President and CEO Brady Kress brought the band to Carillon Park in 2010.

The concert, at Deeds Carillon, will feature new Carillonneur Alan Bowman. Bowman is only the third permanent carillonneur the history of the park.

The 2 p.m. concert at the base of the Carillon tower is free, and people are encouraged to bring their own chairs.