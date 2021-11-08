Carroll High School presents fall play ‘Daddy’s Girl’ this weekend

Described as an “enduring story of family, love and food” filled with zany characters, Stapp’s play concerns Benard Muloovy, a widower of 25 years and owner of Maudie’s Diner. Benard finds himself in the midst of chaos when his deceased wife reappears as a talking portrait on the diner wall. Enlisting the services of an angel, Michael, Maudie seeks to reunite Benard with their long-lost daughter, Elizabeth. However, mischievous Michael delivers two Elizabeths, and Benard must figure out which young woman is his real daughter.

“In this contest of laughter and tears, lines are drawn, sides are taken, and rules are broken as one young lady reveals a secret and ultimately claims her paternity, but not without a twist... or two,” according to the show’s description.