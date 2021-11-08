Carroll High School presents fall play ‘Daddy’s Girl’ this weekend

Carroll High School Freedom Players presents Gary Ray Stapp’s family-friendly comedy “Daddy’s Girl” Nov. 12-14.
Described as an “enduring story of family, love and food” filled with zany characters, Stapp’s play concerns Benard Muloovy, a widower of 25 years and owner of Maudie’s Diner. Benard finds himself in the midst of chaos when his deceased wife reappears as a talking portrait on the diner wall. Enlisting the services of an angel, Michael, Maudie seeks to reunite Benard with their long-lost daughter, Elizabeth. However, mischievous Michael delivers two Elizabeths, and Benard must figure out which young woman is his real daughter.
“In this contest of laughter and tears, lines are drawn, sides are taken, and rules are broken as one young lady reveals a secret and ultimately claims her paternity, but not without a twist... or two,” according to the show’s description.
The Carroll Freedom Players are directed by Toni Weitz. The artistic team includes set designers Andrew Becker and Josh Weitz.
On Sunday, patrons can enjoy a Maudie Special luncheon before the show. Dinner is served at 12:30 p.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m. Reserved seating is required for lunch. Entire tables are available for purchase. To reserve seats, call 937-253-9188 ext. 329 or visit carrollhs.org/freedom-players/.
Food and drink is available for purchase before the show and at intermission.
HOW TO GO
What: “Daddy’s Girl”
Where: Carroll High School Gymnasium, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton
When: Nov. 12-14; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday (luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m.)
Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for students and seniors; Luncheon tickets (which includes admission to the play) are $20 each. A table of 8 guests will cost $150. Reservations are required for the luncheon.
Tickets: Visit carrollhs.org/freedom-players/.
