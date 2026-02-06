Breaking: Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS

Cat rescued from 2-day treetop perch

A Tipp City Fire & EMS squad was called to rescue to cat which had been stuck high up in a tree for two days. PHOTOS / Tipp City Professional Fire Fighters Local #5491

59 minutes ago
A Tipp City Fire & EMS squad was called to rescue a cat stuck high up in a tree for two days.

Using a bucket ladder to reach it, firefighters were able to rescue the cat and bring it to its owner back on the ground.

A statement from a Facebook post from the Tipp City Professional Fire Fighters Local #5491’s page said, “While we’re always ready for emergencies big and small, calls like this are a great reminder that helping our community sometimes includes our four-legged residents too. 🐱💙.”

