Cat rescued from 2-day treetop perch

A Tipp City Fire & EMS squad was called to rescue a cat stuck high up in a tree for two days.
Using a bucket ladder to reach it, firefighters were able to rescue the cat and bring it to its owner back on the ground.
A statement from a Facebook post from the Tipp City Professional Fire Fighters Local #5491’s page said, “While we’re always ready for emergencies big and small, calls like this are a great reminder that helping our community sometimes includes our four-legged residents too. 🐱💙.”
