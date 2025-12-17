Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley CEO leaving nonprofit next year

Laura Roesch is CEO of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

Laura Roesch is CEO of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.
Local News
By Sydney Dawes
32 minutes ago
The longtime chief executive of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley will leave her role next year to become the new leader of another Dayton-area nonprofit.

Laura Roesch will end her nearly 37-year tenure at Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley — 16 of which she spent as its CEO — in February.

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley provides social services to thousands of Dayton-area residents. This includes transportation help, behavioral health support, food assistance, and services for local older adults and families, as well as refugees from other nations.

In March, Roesch will become the executive director at The Glen at St. Joseph, a nonprofit that provides support to single mothers and their children.

The Glen’s current executive director, Elaine Lantz, is retiring. The nonprofit will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.

Roesch, in a Catholic Social Services press release, said her new job feels like “completing a full circle.”

“In college I found my calling as a volunteer. I then began my career as a licensed social worker at Catholic Social Services, working with single mothers and their children,” Roesch said. “The Glen at St. Joseph provides a safe haven for single mothers and their children and a path toward long-term stability and success for families.”

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley will announce a formal search process for the organization’s next leader.

