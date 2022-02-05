CBC extends Saturday hours after winter storm cancels blood drives

The Community Blood Center in Dayton will have extended hours Saturday to help make up blood drive cancellations and a closing following this week’s major winter storm.
The cancellations of blood drives on Wednesday through Friday, and the closure on Thursday of the donation center in Dayton, led to the loss of about 450 units, the CBC reported Friday afternoon.
The Dayton CBC Donation Center, at 349 S. Main St., will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Donors will receive a $10 Kroger gift card in addition to the “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeved T-shirt.
Two local mobile blood drives also are scheduled for Saturday:
- Oakwood community blood drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Community Center, 105 Patterson Road
- St. Peter Catholic Church community blood drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria, 6185 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights
Type O blood is in low supply, and the CBC said it also anticipates short supply of other blood types and platelets.
Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.