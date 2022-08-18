Cedarville reports record number of students for 13th straight year

Getting Started Weekend is Cedarville’s orientation program — incoming students’ first impression of Cedarville’s campus and student body, according to the university.

“The goal (of Getting Started) is for students to walk away saying, ‘I feel this is my place and I belong here. I feel at home,” said Brian Burns, director of campus experience.

Prior to COVID-19, Getting Started Weekend involved standing in long lines in the Doden Field House to get a room key, have an ID photo taken and other tasks.

Due to COVID-19, the process has been streamlined. Now, when students come to campus, the entire registration process is done electronically without new students leaving their cars.

When the student arrives at their residence hall, they are greeted by the university’s campus experience team, members of which take the students’ boxes and items to the residence hall room.

“Getting Started Weekend is all about students serving students to welcome them home and acclimate them to this new stage of life,” Burns said.