Cedarville speller eliminated from National Spelling Bee amid tech glitches

The Bee has a third-party proctor in the room with each speller to certify that they are following the rules. The Lopez family worked with the proctor and Bee officials, who moved Sophia back to the final spot in Round 7 to give her time, and told her to use her iPhone and a hotspot to connect via video.

When her turn came up, Spelling Bee judge Mary Brooks tried to put Sophia at ease.

“There isn’t a single person that’s been involved in this 2021 Bee who hasn’t been near tears over technology and the internet,” Brooks said. “I understand you’ve had some issues tonight, so we just want to tell you we’re pulling for you, and you’ve done a great job of being persistent and patient.”

Sophia then aced “yamamai,” and ESPN analyst Paul Loeffler, a former Bee finalist, immediately praised her.

“You talk about resilience. This is tough to deal with, and she handled it perfectly,” he said.

For Round 8′s word-meaning questions, Sophia was again on video via her phone. She was asked whether the word pomaceous relates to a ceremonial display, a fragrant hair dressing, or apples. With 30 seconds to respond, she asked Bee pronouncer Jacques Bailly to repeat the options, and could be seen leaning in closer to her phone screen to read them.

When she guessed “a fragrant hair dressing,” the dreaded bell sounded. Sophia Lopez put her hands to her face, and was gracious in response, thanking Brooks for her kind words. As Sophia finished tied for 16th, Loeffler talked about the technological issues playing a part.

“You can’t help but wonder — would it have been different if she didn’t have the hang-ups that she had to fight through that others didn’t,” he said.

Mary Lopez described it as “a tough way to go out after about five hours of one technical difficulty after another.”

The other remaining Ohio speller, Isabella Fletcher of Steubenville, also was eliminated in Round 8, on the word oostegite (a part of a receptacle for eggs in a crustacean).

By the end of Round 9, only 11 spellers remained, and those 11 will advance to the in-person national finals July 8 in Orlando. They are Roy Seligman, Bhavana Madini, Sreethan Gajula, Ashrita Gandhari, Avani Joshi, Zaila Avant-garde, Vivinsha Veduru, Dhroov Bharatia, Vihaan Sibal, Akshainie Kamma and Chaitra Thummala.