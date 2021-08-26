Cedarville University now requiring masks, more classes temporarily available remotely

Cedarville University has announced a temporary mask mandate effective immediately and will allow students to take classes remotely where possible beginning on Friday and continuing until Sept. 7.
The Christian university in northern Greene County began in-person classes on Aug. 18. According to an email from the university announcing updated protocols, the spread of the delta variant on campus and throughout Greene County is the reason for the changes.
The university has paused chapel services and is allowing students to go home if they are ill or cannot attend class. If they cannot go home, they are able to isolate at the university.
Roommates of people who are isolating are also permitted to go home or stay with friends, the university said.
“Cedarville University’s goal is to be on-campus and face-to-face, and we believe this Flexible Format strategy gives us the best opportunity to address the delta variant and return to more normal operations,” the university said in a release. “We are taking difficult steps now so that we can enjoy the best days of the semester ahead with all of us together.”
Cedarville University is not requiring its students or staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We believe each student and employee should make the decision based on their personal situation,” the university said on its website.
Ohio State University and Antioch College are mandating a COVID-19 vaccine. Wright State University and University of Dayton both have mask mandates for on-campus indoor spaces, but neither have mandated vaccines as of Thursday.