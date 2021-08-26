Which public schools are now requiring students to wear masks?

Area school districts have implemented mask mandates for students as COVID-19 cases increase and the Delta variant becomes more threatening.
The districts said the policy changes are based on updated information and on state guidance.
On Wednesday, the state recorded 4,600 COVID cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health, making it the highest number of cases reported in the last three weeks.
It’s also the second time the state has surpassed 4,000 daily cases since early February.
Here are the public schools that now require students to wear masks indoors:
- Beavercreek requires masks for students K-6. Students in grades seven and above are not required to wear masks but are strongly encouraged. All staff and visitors are required to wear a mask indoors when not able to socially distance. All students and staff must wear masks while on school transportation.
- Centerville: Centerville currently requires masks for students and staff in grades five or younger. Late Wednesday, the district announced that they will require masks for all K-12 students, staff and visitors, starting Monday, Aug. 30.
- Dayton Public Schools: All staff, students and visitors to any district building are required to wear a mask.
- Fairborn: The district requires face masks for all students and staff while indoors and on buses.
- Jefferson Twp: Masks required for all.
- Kettering: Masks are required for students when they are in the classroom.
- Miamisburg: All students in fifth grade at Bear Elementary School must wear masks until at least Sept. 3.
- Northridge: Masks are required for students and staff inside buildings.
- Oakwood: Students and staff in kindergarten and elementary school must wear face coverings. Junior high and high school students and staff are not be required to wear face masks, but they “will be highly recommended,” according to the district.
- Springboro: Masks are required for K-6.
- Trotwood-Madison: All students and staff are required to wear masks.
- Yellow Springs: All students and adults must wear face coverings.
- Charter schools: The Horizon Science Academy schools in Dayton are requiring masks for students and staff, as are the Dayton Early College Academy schools.
This list likely will continue to change. Lebanon and Bellbrook schools were expected to consider mask mandates at school board meetings Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.