Cedarville University to hold two commencement ceremonies for class of 2022

Cedarville University has announced that it will hold two commencement ceremonies this year due to the growth of its student body.
Both ceremonies will be held in the Doden Field House on Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The university will livestream both in the Jeremiah Chapel next to the Dixon Ministry Center.
The morning ceremony will include graduates from the schools of allied health, business, education, engineering and computer science, and nursing. In the afternoon, graduates will walk from the school of biblical and theological studies and school of pharmacy, as well as the departments of art, design, and theatre; communication, English, literature and modern languages; history and government; interdisciplinary studies; music and worship; psychology; science and mathematics; and social work.
The university said that the decision came after 15 years of record enrollment numbers, as well as a desire to allow up to 10 guests per graduate.
This year’s graduating class includes 750 undergraduate and 150 graduate students.
University registrar Fran Campbell said in a release, “There are so many people who have invested time, support, and money to students getting their education. We wanted as many of those as possible to have the opportunity to watch their student graduate.”
