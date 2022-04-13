Cedarville University to hold two commencement ceremonies for class of 2022

Both ceremonies will be held in the Doden Field House on Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The university will livestream both in the Jeremiah Chapel next to the Dixon Ministry Center.

The morning ceremony will include graduates from the schools of allied health, business, education, engineering and computer science, and nursing. In the afternoon, graduates will walk from the school of biblical and theological studies and school of pharmacy, as well as the departments of art, design, and theatre; communication, English, literature and modern languages; history and government; interdisciplinary studies; music and worship; psychology; science and mathematics; and social work.