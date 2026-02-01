Celebrate Black History Month with a visit to these Ohio landmarks

National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 1350 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $6 per adult; $5 per senior; $3 for guests between the ages of six and 17; free for children five years old and younger, Ohio History Connection Members and Central State University or Wilberforce University students.

The National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center works to preserve the history and culture of African Americans through various exhibits and collections.

Currently, visitors can browse the art on display in the “African Art: Form, Function, and Fraught Histories” exhibition, which explores “the relationship between the aesthetic and cultural functions of African art objects and the historical context of their global influence,” according to an exhibition description.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Location: 50 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $16.50 per adult; $11.50 per child between 3-12 years old; and $14 per senior

Visitors to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will have a better idea of what the Underground Railroad and slavery were like in the area during the 19th century. Permanent exhibits at the museum will give visitors a glimpse into modern-day slavery, implicit bias, an old slave pen, and an immersive experience that will allow visitors a chance to see what it was like to escape through the Underground Railroad.

African American Cultural Garden

Location: 890 Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Cleveland

Hours: Open 24/7

Admission: Free

Located among the many cultural gardens in downtown Cleveland is the African American Cultural Garden. The garden, created to promote the education and interest in African American culture and heritage, consists of three pavilions that represent the past, present and future of African Americans.

The sprawling African American Cultural Garden consists of black granite sculptural walls, a “Door of No Return” made of sandstone that represents an “unknown transition,” the “Infinity Fountain” that represents the illusion of tranquility of the Atlantic Ocean and other powerful symbols.

The Tea Room

Location: Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

When: Saturday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to noon to 2 p.m.

Admission: $25 per adult and $20 per adult member

The Ohio History Center in Columbus will be celebrating an old African American Valentine’s Day tradition on Saturday, Feb. 14. The exhibit, called the Tea Room, is a contemporary version of an older African American Tea Ceremony that began in the mid-19th century. Each year, on Feb. 15, enslaved people were given the leftover tea, food and china from Valentine’s Day celebrations that took place the day prior. This post-Valentine’s Day celebration of enslaved people eventually grew large enough to take place at churches, and a century later, at Black-owned tea houses.

The Ohio History Center is celebrating this tradition as a way for participants to network and learn more about the achievements of African Americans in Ohio and beyond.

Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument

Location: Bishop Reverdy C. Ransom Memorial Library on the campus of Payne Theological Seminary; 1230 Wilberforce-Clifton Road, Wilberforce

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

During a portion of the 19th century, Buffalo Soldiers, or multiple regiments of African American men, worked to protect settlers from Native American attacks and other illegal activities in the Plains and across the Southwest. Visitors can tour the former home of Charles Young, a local Buffalo Soldier, and view the accompanying exhibits that commemorate his life.

Harriet Beecher Stowe House

Location: 2950 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati

Hours: Guided tours available Thursday through Sunday

Admission: $9 per adult; $8 per senior and college student; $6 per child between 6-17 years old; and free for children five years of age and younger, members of the Friends of the Harriet Beecher Stowe House and Ohio History Connection.

Participate in an educational tour, lecture or discussion at the former home of Harriet Beecher Stowe, the author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” Her book is considered to be one of the greatest literary contributions to the Civil War and to the anti-slavery movement at the time of its publication in 1852.

Paul Laurence Dunbar House

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 219 N. Paul Laurence Dunbar St., Dayton

Hours: The house is currently closed while undergoing renovations; check the National Park Service’s website for updates

Admission: Free

Visitors can tour the former home of Dayton’s own literary genius, poet and novelist Paul Laurence Dunbar. To date, Dunbar is still considered to be one of the most influential Black poets of all time.

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame

Location: 190 W Mehring Way, Cincinnati

Hours: Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission: Free

This interactive musical experience celebrates the contributions by Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio musicians, including James Brown (who recorded at Cincinnati’s famed King Records), The Isley Brothers and Bootsy Collins. Similar to other walks of fame, visitors can browse a collection of stars dedicated to each musical act and plaques that detail their important contributions to music. New musicians are inducted into the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame each year.