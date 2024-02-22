Celebrate National Margarita Day with deals across the Dayton area

🍹Chiapas Mexican Grill

Locations: 8971 Kingsridge Dr. in Miamisburg

Details: Chiapas is celebrating with 24 oz. margaritas for $6.49.

🍹Chuy’s

Locations: 2717 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, 10445 Innovation Dr. in Miamisburg

Details: Chuy’s is serving up drink specials all day long including $1 floaters (an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur) to top off any margarita.

Customers can also many any regular on the rocks or frozen margaritas a grande for $2 more. They can also keep a giveaway cup, while supplies last.

🍹Condado Tacos

Location: 4482 Glengarry Dr. in Beavercreek

Details: Condado Tacos at The Greene is celebrating with happy hour priced margarita pitches all day long.

🍹El Meson

Location: 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton

Details: El Meson is offering $7 margaritas at their bar only from 4 to 6 p.m.

🍹El Rancho Grande

Locations: Eight locations across the Dayton area

Details: Customers can buy one jumbo house margarita and get a second one for $1 on National Margarita Day.

🍹El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Locations: 14 locations across the Dayton area

Details: To celebrate, the restaurant will have jumbo margaritas for $5.99 and regular margaritas for $3.99.

🍹La Base Mexican Restaurant

Location: 428 N. Broad St. in Fairborn

Details: This Mexican restaurant will have margarita specials all day long including small house margaritas for $3.99, large house margaritas for $6.99 and silver tequila shots for $5.

🍹La Fiesta

Location: 8331 N. Main St. in Dayton

Details: La Fiesta will have $6.99 house margaritas.

🍹Los Mariachis

Location: 608 N. Detroit St. in Xenia

Details: The restaurant will have jumbo margarita special all day long on any flavor.

🍹Rusty Taco

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Locations: 2760 Towne Dr. in Beavercreek, 1822 Brown St. in Dayton

Details: Rusty Taco is celebrating with half off house margaritas.

🍹Viva La Fiesta

Location: 836 W. Main St. in Troy

Details: Viva La Fiesta will have $6.99 house margaritas.

Please note: This is not a complete list of restaurants in the Dayton area offering National Margarita Deals. If you would like your restaurant added to the list, email details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.