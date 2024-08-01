Celebrating Smith Memorial Gardens - and the woman who tends it

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Both Collins and her “baby” are celebrating an important milestone this year. The public garden is marking a golden anniversary and Collins is marking her fiftieth year as a City of Oakwood employee. The city will honor both at a " Smith Gardens 50th Anniversary Celebration and Blanket Concert” featuring Puzzle of Light on Sunday, August 18. The public is invited to the free event.

Collins is the city’s longest serving employee; in addition to her role as horticulturist, she is also Director of Leisure Services. That means she’s in charge of everything from Dancercise classes to the community’s swimming pool.

Choosing a profession

For Collins, it all began at Ohio State. She’d originally planned to be a dentist. “My grandfather was a dentist, I had worked for a dentist, and my degree was going to be in dentistry,” she said. But when it was time to choose electives, she decided to sign up for horticulture. “I fell in love with it and both my brother and I got our degrees in landscape horticulture.”

After graduation, Collins’ brother was contacted by the City of Oakwood about a job as a horticulturist. When Bill decided to accept a position at The University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor, he told the Oakwood folks he had a sister who might be interested in the job. “I had never been to Dayton but was hired and became one of only three horticulturalists in the State of Ohio who held a position as a horticulturist for a city,” she said.

The new job started in August of 1974. It involved caring for and maintaining Smith Memorial Gardens, a private garden on Oakwood Avenue that had been given to the city by residents Carlton and Jeanette Smith. “As a newbie to the city staff, I spent the majority of my time at Smith Gardens — mowing, planting, trimming, designing flower beds, planning and caring for the gardens with the help of one other employee,” she said. “From that time forward I’ve had a passion and love for this garden which continues to this day.”

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The goal wasn’t only to maintain the gardens but to preserve their integrity in the way Carlton Smith had over the years. When the Smith’s home was sold, some of the proceeds were placed in a trust to help maintain the garden. “To this day the landscape continues to be very similar to the original design,” Collins said.

Smith Gardens is open to the public from sunrise to sunset every day of the year and it’s a go-to spot for photos — graduation, prom, family pictures, weddings. Even when there’s an event taking place in the garden, the gate is not closed to the public. The charming garden home on the grounds can be rented for organization or private gatherings.

After being on the staff for a couple of years, Collins was named administrative assistant to the city manager. Her job responsibilities increased and she was soon responsible for all of the city’s beautification efforts including street trees, landscape design, boulevard plantings, hanging baskets and Tree USA.

The Johnny Appleseed Tree Planting Project began in 1976.

“We’ve planted 3,800 trees since the inception of this project: native trees and many other species including maples, oaks, sweetgum, black gum, honey locust, linden, zelkova, ash and elm,” Collins said.

Take a drive through the streets of Oakwood and you’ll see what Collins and her staff have accomplished. Hanging baskets line Far Hills Avenue and Shafor Boulevard. Landscaped areas enhance Huffman Park and the central business districts. There are beautiful natural areas at Houk Stream, Elizabeth Garden and Loy Garden. You’ll see flower bed islands in front of Oakwood High School and Wright Library.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Adding responsibilities

Collins’ role expanded once again in 1998 when she became Director of Leisure Services, a position which now encompasses all of the parks within the city, the natural areas, Gardner Pool, Old River Sports Complex, and the parks and recreation activities and programs.

“It’s been quite an opportunity to make a difference within a city as far as parks and recreation goes,” Collins said proudly.

She also spearheads community events: a Family Fall Festival, Scarecrow Row on Halloween, the Holiday of Lights. There’s an annual Ice Cream Social, a Luminaria Night.

She also works with the Friends of Smith Gardens, established in 1981 to add on to the garden house and help with maintenance costs. She’s proud to say the gardens have been recognized both statewide and nationally.

“It’s important to keep and preserve Smith Gardens in order to continue Carlton Smith’s legacy and love for the gardens and to beautify and share the gardens with all who visit, both locally and beyond,” Collins said.

Enjoying the gardens

Stop by and you’ll see exactly what Collins has in mind. At lunchtime one lovely summer afternoon, Emily Denka was sitting on a blanket on a grassy area having lunch with her 6-year-old son, Henry, and her five-month-old baby, Isla.

“We love the garden and sometimes we come and walk after dinner,” said the Oakwood woman. “The garden changes with every season, we love to see all of the new plantings. We have picnics here. My boys love seeing tadpoles in the spring.”

Aidyn Vadalano and Marisa Cutrel enjoyed the views from one of the stone benches. He’s in the Air Force, new to Dayton. She is visiting from South Carolina. “It’s so beautiful with the water, the flowers and the birds,” said Vadalano. “They’ve obviously put a lot of effort into it and it’s so nice that it’s free to the public.”

Cutrel said she had been to a lot of gardens in other cities, “but this can compare to anything I’ve seen anywhere else.”

“Most communities don’t have a garden gem like Smith Gardens and the City of Oakwood has felt it is very important for the ambiance of this community,” Collins said. “The gardens are also an educational tool for the young to the senior citizens. As the seasons change, so does the color and the plant material. In the spring there are thousands of bulbs that bloom — tulips, daffodils and species bulbs. In the summer there are annuals and perennials and many of the perennials are original to the gardens.

“In the fall there are annuals, perennials, mums and vibrant fall colors and in the winter the gardens provide a beautiful landscape when the snow falls.

Steve Kelch, the Smiths’ grandson, will speak at the upcoming anniversary celebration. He believes Carol Collins and Smith Gardens were a perfect fit.

“Carol and her crews have beautifully sculpted and maintained the Gardens for the past 50 years. Kelch said. “I truly believe that Carlton and Jeanette would be tremendously proud of the job Carol and her crews have done, completely fulfilling their dreams for the Gardens.”

How to go

What: Smith Gardens 50th Anniversary Celebration and Blanket Concert featuring Puzzle of Light, the Ohio School of Falconry and Steve Kelch, grandson of Carlton Smith

When: 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Smith Gardens, 800 block of Oakwood Avenue

Admission: Free

Parking: Off street parking on Oakwood Avenue, Dixon Avenue, Park Avenue and the municipal lot behind the Little Exchange

More info: Contact OakwoodLeisureServices.com or the Oakwood Community Center at 937-298-0775. The garden house can be rented for small events of 24 people or less. Information on scheduling can be done through the Oakwood Community Center.