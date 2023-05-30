Cement materials company pays $4.5 million for Germantown quarry

A Tennessee-based concrete producer paid $4.5 million for 42 acres of land in German Twp., new Montgomery County property records show.
A limited liability company tied to SRM Materials paid that amount in a land sale divided in three parcels — nearly 31 acres off Eckhart Road, nearly two acres off Sugar Street and nearly 12 acres off Butter Street, according to the records.
SRM Materials said the purchase of the sand and gravel operation from Weidle Corp. in Germantown will help supply SRM Concrete plants with aggregate materials. The land is behind SRM Concrete’s Germantown ready-mix plant.
“We are excited to bring the Weidle team on board here at SRM Materials,” SRM Materials President Ryan Hollingshead said in a statement released last month. “We gained a great site and a great group of team members, and we are looking forward to supplying aggregate to the SRM plants in Central Ohio.”
This acquisition marks the first site for SRM Materials in Ohio, the company said.
County records give a date of May 24 for the land sale.
SRM Concrete is a family owned and operated ready-mix company founded in 1999.
About the Author