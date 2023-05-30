Cement materials company pays $4.5 million for Germantown quarry

A limited liability company tied to SRM Materials paid that amount in a land sale divided in three parcels — nearly 31 acres off Eckhart Road, nearly two acres off Sugar Street and nearly 12 acres off Butter Street, according to the records.

SRM Materials said the purchase of the sand and gravel operation from Weidle Corp. in Germantown will help supply SRM Concrete plants with aggregate materials. The land is behind SRM Concrete’s Germantown ready-mix plant.