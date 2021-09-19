Centerville awarded $2.48M in federal COVID relief funds, spending plan undecided

The performance period runs through 2026, according to the Ohio OMB website. Funds “can only be used for costs incurred” from March 3, 2021 through 2024, it states.

The city became eligible earlier this year after passage of an Ohio bill, records show. HB 168 allows cities, villages and townships with populations under 50,000 to receive part of the $130 billion plan for local governments signed by President Joe Biden for coronavirus relief.

Ohio policymakers allocated $422 million for Ohio’s townships and “non-entitlement” cities, which includes Centerville, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center.

The rescue funds can help offset “revenue losses they have experienced as a result of the crisis,” according to the treasury.

They can also be used to “help them cover the costs incurred due responding to the public health emergency and provide support for a recovery — including through assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries, and support for essential workers,” according to the website.

Centerville used about $110,000 of CARES Act funds last year to help businesses — which provide income taxes that make up 85% of its revenue base — and nonprofits remain open, city officials have said. It also eased guidelines, helping to lessen job losses.

Centerville’s 2020 net tax receipts were up 1.25% compared to 2019 with total income tax collections last year at $20.36 million, Roark said.

Keeping small businesses viable in 2020 using CARES Act funds was a focus for the city, Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis has said.

Many businesses adapted their operations to COVID restrictions and the city eased guidelines to help them remain open, he added.