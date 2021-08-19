dayton-daily-news logo
Centerville grad who took over well-known Kettering family business has died

John T. DeClark passed away after an extended illness Aug. 14, 2021. CONTRIBUTED
John T. DeClark passed away after an extended illness Aug. 14, 2021. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

By Nick Blizzard
27 minutes ago

A Kettering businessman who graduated from Centerville High School has died.

John T. DeClark, of Dayton, passed away after an extended illness Aug. 14 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties at the age 67, according to his obituary.

He was the owner and operator of DeClark’s Card and Gift Shop in the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

DeClark was a 1972 graduate of CHS. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati, according to his obituary.

He then became a sales representative for Pfaltzgraff, covering southern Ohio, Kentucky and southern Indiana.

DeClark joined the family business at Town & Country in 1985 and — at his passing — he was the owner and operator of the store, his obituary states.

He was known for his sales expertise and “was blessed to have a successful career” in it, according to his obituary.

DeClark also served on many franchisee communities for Hallmark and other sales related groups.

He is survived by his brother, Dan (Lynn nee Gajus) DeClark and his sister, Robin DeClark. He is also survived by numerous friends and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 901 E. Whipp Road Dayton, Ohio 45459.

