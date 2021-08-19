Centerville grad who took over well-known Kettering family business has died

DeClark joined the family business at Town & Country in 1985 and — at his passing — he was the owner and operator of the store, his obituary states.

He was known for his sales expertise and “was blessed to have a successful career” in it, according to his obituary.

DeClark also served on many franchisee communities for Hallmark and other sales related groups.

He is survived by his brother, Dan (Lynn nee Gajus) DeClark and his sister, Robin DeClark. He is also survived by numerous friends and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 901 E. Whipp Road Dayton, Ohio 45459.