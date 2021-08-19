dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering schools mourning death of student who gave ‘immeasurable’ joy

A Kettering City Schools fifth-grader died Monday. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
A Kettering City Schools fifth-grader died Monday. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
13 minutes ago

KETTERING — The school district is mourning the loss of a fifth-grader who died Monday.

Grady Lyons was a student at J.E. Prass Elementary School, according to a letter sent out by that school.

“The joy Grady brought to our lives is immeasurable,” a letter from Prass Principal Jennifer Paxson and Counselor Crisinda Tackett states.

“His presence was a gift. He will be greatly missed, and never forgotten,” according to the letter. “The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students.”

Kettering City Schools has a crisis intervention team to assist students and school staff. The district’s first day of classes for this school year’s return to in-person education was Aug. 12.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help the Lyons family, you and your children as you need,” the letter states.

Grady had been battling a rare condition.

