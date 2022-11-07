Centerville High School closes for day due to partial power outage

Centerville High School is closed today due to a partial power outage.
The school district initially posted to social media at, saying the school was operating under a two-hour delay, according to a Facebook post.
The school district said the closure only affects the high school.
