Centerville High seniors earn Washington Twp. award for community service

Brianna Becker

Becker is co-president of the Centerville High School Key Club and coordinates its service projects, including Blankets for Refugees, Journals for Crayons to Classrooms, and working with the staff at St. Leonard to decorate for Christmas.

Becker packs snack bags for American troops with Blue Star Mothers, and paints eggs and signs for Centerville-Washington Park District’s annual Spring Egg hunt. She also serves on the city leadership board of her Jewish youth group, BBYO.

“Bri always goes above and beyond and takes responsibility as a leader,” said Christine Yokajty, Key Club advisor for Centerville High School. “She truly has a heart to serve the community and I can think of no other student officer who better exemplifies the qualities of Washington Twp.’s Community Service Award.”

Becker plans to attend Miami University in Oxford.

Zachary Bell

Bell is a member of the National Honor Society and president of the Octagon Club. He has volunteered at the Optimist Club Haunted Trail event for the past three years and helped spearhead the 2020 Christmas Card activity during the pandemic.

“Zachary is simply outstanding with outreach, particularly with Centerville Rehab and Retirement,” Octagon Club advisor Greg Bell said. “He has put in more time and effort than any other Octagon Club officer or member.”

Outside of volunteering, Bell is on the Centerville High School swim and dive team and is captain of the Ping Pong Club. He plans to attend Sinclair Community College for his basic general education requirements, then transfer to Ohio State.