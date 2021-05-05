X

Centerville hires business for Stubbs Park upgrades estimated at $3.6M

The Stubbs Park work in the first two phases of its master plan is estimated at $3.6 million, according to the city. FILE
The Stubbs Park work in the first two phases of its master plan is estimated at $3.6 million, according to the city. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – The city has hired a business to plan upgrades at its largest park, an estimated $3.6 million project targeted for construction by early next year.

The hiring of MKSK Inc. for planning, landscaping and architectural services at the 60-acre Stubbs Park is estimated to cost $172,000, records show.

The Columbus firm has outlined a series of improvements that are part of the Spring Valley Road park’s 2019 master plan. The work in the first two phases of the plan is estimated at $3.6 million, according to the city.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering targets Fraze opening in late July; city looks to fill jobs

That work includes upgrades to the amphitheater, restrooms, bowl, vehicular and pedestrian circulation and signage, according to Centerville records.

The amphitheater hosts the city’s free summer concert series, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert series is scheduled to open this year June 6 and follow any COVID-19 protocols in place, according to the city.

ExploreREAL ESTATE: Centerville’s Uptown land buy shows ‘commitment’ to $10M business district plan

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.