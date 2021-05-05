Centerville hires business for Stubbs Park upgrades estimated at $3.6M

CENTERVILLE – The city has hired a business to plan upgrades at its largest park, an estimated $3.6 million project targeted for construction by early next year.
The hiring of MKSK Inc. for planning, landscaping and architectural services at the 60-acre Stubbs Park is estimated to cost $172,000, records show.
The Columbus firm has outlined a series of improvements that are part of the Spring Valley Road park’s 2019 master plan. The work in the first two phases of the plan is estimated at $3.6 million, according to the city.
That work includes upgrades to the amphitheater, restrooms, bowl, vehicular and pedestrian circulation and signage, according to Centerville records.
The amphitheater hosts the city’s free summer concert series, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The concert series is scheduled to open this year June 6 and follow any COVID-19 protocols in place, according to the city.