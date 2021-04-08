Centerville man accused of ramming car into Ned Peppers indicted

He remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his March 29 arrest.

Logan also is facing charges stemming from a March 29 hit-and-run crash on state Route 741 in Miami Twp. shortly before the Ned Peppers incident.

He is pleading not guilty to failing to stop after an accident as well as minor misdemeanor traffic violations for not maintaining assured clear distance ahead and driving in marked lanes, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records, which also show that Logan was an uninsured motorist.

Logan was driving a silver Honda Civic south on state Route 741 near Cindy Drive when he sideswiped a Ford Escape as he passed it, according to a Miami Twp. Police Department crash report. Logan then hit the rear of a Chevrolet Impala and also sideswiped it while passing it on the left, the repot stated.

Logan’s attorney on Tuesday filed a motion for a competency and sanity evaluation in that case, and he has a pretrial hearing scheduled for April 19 in Miamisburg Municipal Court.