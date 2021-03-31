Records: Man who drove into Ned Peppers also involved in assault, hit-and-run crash

The driver of the Ford was able to share Logan’s license plate with police. The description of Logan’s vehicle also matched a suspect vehicle that was just involved in an assault at a McDonald’s in Washington Twp., according to the report.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Dayton police later provided information Miami Twp. police that Logan was involved in a crash at Ned Peppers.

“He admitted that he hit these cars and the bar to DPD officers,” the report read.

The crash in Miami Twp. was reported at 7:41 p.m. Around 7:45 p.m., Dayton police were called to a crash at the front of Ned Peppers.

“Responding crews spoke to several witnesses who advised they observed Mr. Logan’s car driving east on East Fifth Street and come to an abrupt stop in front of Ned Peppers,” read Dayton Municipal Court records. “The vehicle then pulled forward and completed a U-turn in the middle of East Fifth Street. The vehicle then drove westbound onto the sidewalk and sped into the open front doors of Ned Peppers establishment.”

Logan reportedly then got out of the car threw a chalkboard sign through the bar’s doors, hitting an employee.

He also was “shouting incoherent, rambling thoughts,” according to court records.

According to an on-scene investigation, Dayton police believe Logan intentionally hit the bar.

“The motive and mindset for the suspect’s actions are still under investigation at this time,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said Tuesday.

Police later learned that just prior to the crash at Ned Peppers, Logan “struck” an employee at work and was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Miami Twp., according to court records.

During a hearing Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court, bail was set at $50,000 for Logan. His next court date is scheduled for April 8.