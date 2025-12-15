Centerville man found guilty of murder in Kettering cold case homicide

Link is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 23, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Despite significant investigative efforts at the time, including evidence collection and witness interviews, the case went unsolved for years. Recent advancements in digital forensic testing, combined with the persistence and diligence of investigators, ultimately established Link’s involvement in Anderson’s death, a statement released Monday by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit read.

“The Kettering Police Department, in partnership with the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, worked relentlessly to secure justice for Anderson, her family, and the community,” according to the statement.

During opening arguments last week, prosecuting attorney Jacob Mosher said that 24 years ago Anderson was brutally murdered when her head was bashed in, her skull fractured into pieces and her head wrapped in a towel in trash bags and a belt before she was dumped on the side of a road about an hour and a half away outside Chillicothe in rural Ross County. She died of blunt-force injuries to the head, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“And 24 years ago, this defendant, Jonathan Eric Link, thought he got away with that,” Mosher told the jury. “And ladies and gentlemen, for what this defendant did between the days of July 28, 2001, and Aug. 16, 2001, he is facing two counts of murder.”

Anderson and Link were in a relationship during the summer of 2001, when they along with Anderson’s two daughters, then ages 7 and 9, moved in together at a house in the 4500 block of Far Hills Ave., just south of David Road, in Kettering.

Link reported on July 30, 2021, to Montgomery County Children Services that Anderson left that Saturday, on July 28, and that he could not care for the girls. He said he did not know where she was and had not heard from her. Children Services said to call the police.

That day, Link reported to the Kettering Police Department that Anderson was missing along with her 1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

What started as a missing persons case evolved into a homicide investigation a little more than two weeks later. A decomposed body was discovered Aug. 16, 2001, which later was identified as Anderson through DNA testing. A few months later, on Oct. 23, 2001, Atlanta police found Anderson’s minivan abandoned in their airport parking lot.

The death of Anderson happened a long time ago, specifically 24 years, four months and nine days before the start of Link’s trial, said his attorney Dennis Lieberman.

“A lot of things change over time. And memory is one of them,” he said.

The defense is expected to call an an expert witness to testify about how memory works and can be influenced.

Anderson and Link did have a relationship, Lieberman said, but it began before the summer of 2001. While they were seeing each other earlier, Anderson left, married a man in Florida and stayed with him for about four months before leaving him and coming back to be with Link, he said.

“The evidence is going to show you that (Anderson’s estranged husband) was not particularly happy. They weren’t even divorced,” Lieberman said.

Anderson’s estranged husband followed her to Ohio, and they talked while she was here, he said.

On July 28, the last day Link saw her, Anderson reportedly cleaned out her desk where she worked at Voss Chevrolet and left with a box of her belongings. Later that evening, Lieberman said that Link and Anderson did not have an argument, but that Anderson and her estranged husband did, after which Anderson left.

Link remains in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.