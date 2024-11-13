Centerville man whose 4-month-old son suffers brain bleed pleads guilty

49 minutes ago
A Centerville man whose 4-month-old son suffered a brain bleed when he was injured in his care is facing at least two years in prison.

Dontrell Treyvon Poole Sr., 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to endangering children. When he is sentenced on Dec. 3, he will receive a two-year definite prison term, according to plea documents.

Poole’s 4-month-old son was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital May 29 after the infant’s parents called 911, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The baby was found to have a subdural hematoma, which occurs when blood pools between the brain and skull, usually after a head injury, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The Centerville Police Department investigated, and determined that Poole was alone with the baby at the time of the injury, the prosecutor’s office said.

