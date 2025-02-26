Centerville reaches ‘major milestone’ in Veterans Memorial Plaza expansion project

“Faillace’s design was selected for its powerful representation of the Space Force’s mission and dedication to protecting our nation,” the city said in a release.

The bronze medallion will feature three Guardians working together to facilitate a rocket launch into space, which Centerville said symbolizes “the teamwork and technological innovation that define this newest branch of the military.”

The design also includes a computer and satellite, which the city said highlights “the crucial role of technology in Space Force operations.”

The new Space Force medallion will join the existing medallions that honor the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. The previous medallions were sculpted by Dayton-area artist Virginia Krause Hess, who died at 98 in May 2023.

The city has raised more than $25,000 of the $43,000 needed to complete the project. It hopes to raise an additional $16,750.

In addition to the Space Force medallion, the city will make updates to ensure the Veterans Memorial properly honors all service members. The existing Veterans Memorial stone does not reflect the U.S. military service in the Global War on Terror. To address this, the city will convert the memorial into a walkaround feature with a brick walkway expansion, allowing for future additions.

Crews will engrave the backside of the existing monument to preserve its integrity while enhancing its historical significance.

A new stone lectern also will be installed near the entrance to the Stubbs Park Veterans Memorial Plaza, she said. The lectern will feature historical details about the existing memorial and the purpose it serves for the Centerville and Washington Twp. communities.

Businesses, residents and visitors contributing to the project will be recognized in the dedication ceremony program and in a news release.

Checks can be made out to Centerville-Washington Foundation Fund #2721, with “Centerville Veterans Memorial Expansion Project” noted in the memo line. They can be sent to Centerville-Washington Foundation, P.O. Box 41125, Centerville, OH 45441.

Credit card donations may be made via the secure giving portal at www.centervilleoh.info/memorialdonation.

The Veterans Memorial was first dedicated at Leonard E. Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Road, on July 4, 1989, under the direction of the Centerville-Washington Veterans Memorial Committee. A brick plaza and monuments representing each of the United States military branches have been added throughout the years.

In 2024, the city of Centerville committed to adding the Space Force to the plaza along with other necessary updates.