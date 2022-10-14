Centerville resident finishes second on ‘Jeopardy!’

Wright-Patterson contracting officer Zack Russell will be coming home without a win after competing on “Jeopardy!” on Thursday.
The Centerville resident faced Andrew Jiang of Brooklyn, New York, and returning champion Cris Pannullo of Ocean City, New Jersey.
Pannullo ultimately won after maintaining a lead throughout the game. Russell finished in second with a final total of $10,801, compared to Pannullo’s $20,400.
Russell is a 2008 Troy High School graduate.
