dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville resident finishes second on ‘Jeopardy!’

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Wright-Patterson contracting officer Zack Russell will be coming home without a win after competing on “Jeopardy!” on Thursday.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Centerville resident to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

The Centerville resident faced Andrew Jiang of Brooklyn, New York, and returning champion Cris Pannullo of Ocean City, New Jersey.

Pannullo ultimately won after maintaining a lead throughout the game. Russell finished in second with a final total of $10,801, compared to Pannullo’s $20,400.

Russell is a 2008 Troy High School graduate.

In Other News
1
Washington Twp. to add new electric vehicle charging station
2
RECALL: Magic Chef air fryers, Ancheer e-bikes pose fire, burn hazards
3
Teachers union delivers food to Dayton elementary students
4
Ohio politicians ask DOD to move faster on advanced jet engine decision
5
Biggby Coffee coming to Brandt Pike near Cloud Park

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top