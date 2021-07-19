Centerville school board expected to lift face mask policy as coronavirus lingers

Centerville City Schools plan to return to classes next month — including rescinding its face mask policy — is set to be discussed tonight.
The district is planning to offer in-person classes five days a week with no remote option as coronavirus health restrictions lessen, Superintendent Tom Henderson has said.
The school board also plans to vote on rescinding its mask policy, said Sarah Swan, a district spokeswoman.
Some parents have spoken out against the face mask requirement.
Classes for K-12 students are scheduled to resume Aug. 18 in Centerville.
The back-to-school plan is among the topics set to be part of a school board work session at 6:30 p.m. in the Centerville High School South Unit Commons.
Last school year the district returned to in-person four days a week on Jan. 19 with remote learning on Wednesdays.
It required face coverings through the final day of classes June 3, a day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rescinded all state heath orders.