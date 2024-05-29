Centerville schools’ new teacher contract means zero-percent raise for teachers

The board voted to approve the new contract by a 4-0 margin. Board member Allison Durnbaugh abstained from the vote, as her husband is a district administrator.

Superintendent Jon Wesney told this news outlet, “This agreement highlights the strong partnership between the Board of Education and our dedicated teachers as we work together to provide a high quality education for all students while helping to reduce the district’s deficit spending.”

The contract negotiation between the district and CTA, which represents 550 teacher, comes at a time the district is working to tighten its belt.

“We’re coming off two levy failures where it’s clearly a issue with funding and the taxpayer is seeing that,” CTA President Brian Cayot told this news outlet. “Our funds are going to be tight.”

Cayot, who has been CTA’s president for 19 years. said he’s not optimistic a levy can be approved any time soon.

“We’re probably not looking at any new money ‘til ′26, at the earliest, so we made this agreement that hopefully will tie the district over and (as) a gesture to the community that teachers are sacrificing as well,” he said. “Teachers are taking a huge sacrifice taking a 0% pay increase for two years on the base during record inflation.

“There’s an issue, we understand it and we’re trying to help it right now, and hopefully this will help get a levy passed where we can secure a little bit more funding in the future.”

The board and the union have been working on a new contract for since January. A previously approved contract, which started July 1, 2021, is set to end June 30. The base salary increase was 1.9% per year for each year of that 3-year contract, district officials said.