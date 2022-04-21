Centerville schools plan to move students from overcrowded buildings, hire more staff

Centerville Superintendent Tom Henderson said the district has found John Hole Elementary and Magsig Middle School are becoming overcrowded. Some students will move to Normandy Elementary or Tower Heights Middle School, depending on the grade level. Families of those students have been notified.

Dan Tarpey, assistant superintendent and director of human resources, said the district plans to hire between 20 and 25 new teachers this summer, which is typical for the district. However, that number could grow and the emphasis will be on diversifying staff, he said.