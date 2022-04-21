Centerville schools plan to move students from overcrowded buildings, hire more staff

Centerville City Schools administrators discussed the state of the district last week.
Centerville Superintendent Tom Henderson said the district has found John Hole Elementary and Magsig Middle School are becoming overcrowded. Some students will move to Normandy Elementary or Tower Heights Middle School, depending on the grade level. Families of those students have been notified.
Dan Tarpey, assistant superintendent and director of human resources, said the district plans to hire between 20 and 25 new teachers this summer, which is typical for the district. However, that number could grow and the emphasis will be on diversifying staff, he said.
As a part of the district’s efforts to diversify staff, Adam Ciarlariello, director of secondary education, said the district is in year three of a mentoring program where Centerville teachers mentor teachers of color still in college from Central State University, Wright State University and the University of Dayton. There are 15 students currently in the program.
Henderson reminded residents that Centerville has a renewal school levy on the ballot on May 3. Administrators did not discuss who would be replacing Henderson, who is retiring in August.
