Centerville shuts down Briggs Road near Wilmington Pike due to water main break

Centerville Public Works has closed Briggs Road between Severn Lane and the 2500 block of Briggs Road this afternoon because of a water main break.
Crews are on scene now, according to city officials. There is no boil water advisory at this time, officials said.
This news outlet will provide an update when the road reopens.
In Other News
1
‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town’: Nonprofit gets bed built for...
2
A Caramel Apple Killer Brownie Bar? Nutter Butter Ghosts? Area bakers...
3
Train, race, party: Air Force Marathon sticks with familiar formula
4
Beef, pork wiener label mix-up leads to recall, undeclared allergen
5
Ex-Daytonian stays steadfast in shipwreck quest despite opposition...