Centerville student advances to D.C. spelling bee

A eighth-grade Centerville student is the repeat champion of the Wright State University Regional Spelling Bee.
Aurora Spisak, from Watts Middle School, won after 33 rounds with “broch,” a prehistoric circular stone tower found in Scotland.
She won last year with “Orinoco”, the name of one of South America’s longest rivers.
She will compete in the 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee May 27 to 28.
The spelling bee attracted 41 students from Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble Counties.
Launched in 1925, the Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program.
