Centerville student advances to D.C. spelling bee

Watts Middle School student won bee last year; competed nationally
The winners of the 2025 Wright State University Regional Spelling Bee, left to right: (l-r) 3rd place - Katherine Harsch, Saint Luke School, 2nd place - Matthew Corner, Ridgewood School and 1st place - Aurora Spisak, Hadley E. Watts Middle School. Courtesy of Wright State University

Local News
By
49 minutes ago
A eighth-grade Centerville student is the repeat champion of the Wright State University Regional Spelling Bee.

Aurora Spisak, from Watts Middle School, won after 33 rounds with “broch,” a prehistoric circular stone tower found in Scotland.

She won last year with “Orinoco”, the name of one of South America’s longest rivers.

She will compete in the 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee May 27 to 28.

The spelling bee attracted 41 students from Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble Counties.

Launched in 1925, the Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program.

Aurora Spisak, a student at Hadley E. Watts Middle School in Centerville, won the 2025 Wright State Spelling Bee. Courtesy of Wright State University

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.