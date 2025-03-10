Centerville student advances to D.C. spelling bee

She won last year with “Orinoco”, the name of one of South America’s longest rivers.

She will compete in the 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee May 27 to 28.

The spelling bee attracted 41 students from Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble Counties.

Launched in 1925, the Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program.