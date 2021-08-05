Centerville superintendent recommends indoor mask mandate for elementary schools

The Centerville school board voted last month to move forward with a plan to return students to in-person classes five days a week without requiring face masks.

The first day of classes is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Thursday night’s meeting came hours after state health officials reported Ohio’s 21-day coronavirus case average surpassed 1,000 cases a day first time in more than two months.

It also followed announcements from area hospitals and a university to tighten restrictions due to COVID-19.

In the past three weeks, Ohio is averaging 1,007 cases a day, according to the state health department.

Ohio recorded 1,969 cases in the last day. On Wednesday the state reported more than 2,000 daily cases for the first time in months.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Dayton Children’s Hospital, Kettering Health and Premier Health said they will require all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Miami University said Thursday it will require facial coverings in almost all cases on its campuses no matter their vaccination status beginning on Monday.

MU President Gregory Crawford said the decision came because of concern about the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Sunday, Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey announced that students and staff in kindergarten and elementary school will be required to wear face masks while in buildings.

Ramey said junior high and high school students and staff will not be under the same mandate, but face coverings “will be highly recommended.”