NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health outlines cost for Centerville medical building at ex-Kroger site

CENTERVILLE – Kettering Health plans to open a $10 million physician office building at the former Kroger by next fall to provide an array of services, it announced Thursday.
The regional health care provider said the site it plans at 1023 S. Main St. will include primary care, specialty services, lab and imaging services, and educational, wellness and support programs.
The 66,000 square foot facility will feature a care team of medical providers, including physicians and advanced practice providers, Kettering Health said in the announcement.
The company did not indicate how jobs would be housed at the new site. Kettering Health had earlier confirmed plans for a new site, but did not release details.
“Having services that enhance wellness and better serve residents where they live is essential to the overall well-being of a community,” said George Lewis, president of Kettering Physician Network, in the announcement. “We’ve offered high-quality healthcare in Centerville for many years and are excited to expand and further enhance our patient-centered services to those that need care,” he added.
The site is where developer Larry Dillin proposed a $130 million plus investment before withdrawing it in January 2020, Dayton Daily News records show.
The 15.2-acre property is owned by Queen City Lease Management LLC, Montgomery County records show. Queen City bought the land in 2017 for $9.2 million, documents state.
Centerville officials said site has been vacant since 2011 and the redevelopment will help the area in several ways.
“We are very excited about Kettering Health Network’s plans to revitalize Centerville Place, which will bring more jobs, development and health care options,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said in a statement.
Kroger operated on the site from 1979 to 2011, when it opened a new Kroger Marketplace just south of the building, city Planner Mark Yandrick said.
Plans are expected to go before the Centerville Planning Commission Aug. 31.