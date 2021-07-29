NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health outlines cost for Centerville medical building at ex-Kroger site

The site is where developer Larry Dillin proposed a $130 million plus investment before withdrawing it in January 2020, Dayton Daily News records show.

The 15.2-acre property is owned by Queen City Lease Management LLC, Montgomery County records show. Queen City bought the land in 2017 for $9.2 million, documents state.

Centerville officials said site has been vacant since 2011 and the redevelopment will help the area in several ways.

“We are very excited about Kettering Health Network’s plans to revitalize Centerville Place, which will bring more jobs, development and health care options,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said in a statement.

Kroger operated on the site from 1979 to 2011, when it opened a new Kroger Marketplace just south of the building, city Planner Mark Yandrick said.

Plans are expected to go before the Centerville Planning Commission Aug. 31.