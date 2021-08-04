NEW DETAILS: An early look at the 1st Whit’s Frozen Custard business in Centerville

Whit’s Frozen Custard business operator Jeffrey Neace said he hopes the Ohio 48 site on the north end of Centerville’s Uptown district will open in late fall.

“We do have all of our building permits and zoning approvals,” states a posting on the Whit’s Centerville Facebook page. “Unfortunately, the renovation is coming along more slowly than I would like, but I hope to be open within 3 months or so.”