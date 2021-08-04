dayton-daily-news logo
NEW DETAILS: An early look at the 1st Whit’s Frozen Custard business in Centerville

Whit’s Frozen Custard franchise operator Jeffrey Neace said he hopes the Ohio 48 site on the north end of Centerville’s Uptown district will open in late fall. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News | 14 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE — A rendering has been released of the first Dayton-area franchise of an Ohio-based business specializing in desserts.

Whit’s Frozen Custard business operator Jeffrey Neace said he hopes the Ohio 48 site on the north end of Centerville’s Uptown district will open in late fall.

“We do have all of our building permits and zoning approvals,” states a posting on the Whit’s Centerville Facebook page. “Unfortunately, the renovation is coming along more slowly than I would like, but I hope to be open within 3 months or so.”

Neace is redeveloping the vacant former service station at 199 N. Main St. into a community gathering spot with a large outdoor area and a vintage atmosphere.

The Facebook post states Whit’s front patio “will be about twice as large” as it appears in the rendering.

Neace was granted a franchise from the Granville-based company with more than 30 Ohio sites, nearly all of them in small towns.

The closest locations are in Lebanon, Trenton and Washington Court House, the company’s website states.

The menu features a variety of sweet treats, hot dogs, sandwiches and chili, as well as no sugar, vegan and gluten free options, according to the Whit’s website.

