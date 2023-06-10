Centerville to launch effort on new comprehensive plan

“It’s a perfect time to check in with the community to see, not just in Uptown or in Stubbs Park, but where else are focus areas? What other quality-of-life initiatives does the community value and then what can staff do to really set a plan in motion to start prioritizing this ... new vision?”

Comprehensive plans outline a community’s vision up to approximately 20 years, but should be updated every five years to account for new development trends and priorities, Vanness said. Centerville’s comprehensive plan, “Create the Vision: Our Community Our Future (CTV),” was adopted by Centerville City Council in 2004, as a joint community plan with Washington Twp.

Since its adoption in 2004, city council has approved amendments to the plan in 2007, 2017 and 2019. City council reviewed CTV in 2022 as part of the 2018-2023 Strategic Plan and is opting to replace it with a new comprehensive plan, Vanness said.

Council briefly discussed the plan during a Monday work session and agreed to move forward with it, city officials said.

Creating a new comprehensive plan will require undergoing a thorough planning process that allows for a community vision to be identified and related goals to be established, Vanness said. In general, the planning process takes anywhere between a year to two years to complete, he said.

The process will be handle mainly by a planning consultant to help city staff to administer the comprehensive planning process, Vanness said.

“That arrangement will allow me to continue working on other strategic initiatives and keep up with the weekly tasks that come up in planning and zoning, but also be very involved in overseeing the comprehensive planning process,” he said.