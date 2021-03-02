Centerville wants to pave trails at Stubbs Park

CENTERVILLE – The city is seeking state funds to pave more than 4,000 feet of Stubbs Park trails.
Centerville plans to apply for up to $150,000 for a recreational trails grant given out by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to help fund a project to make those paths compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, records show.
The gravel paths at the 60-acre site on West Spring Valley Road are generally in the northern, west central and east sections of the park, according to the city.
Centerville City Council Tuesday night approved a measure to seek the funds.
In December the city announced it had been awarded $800,000 in state capital funds for Stubbs Park upgrades that included its amphitheater, which thousands of people to summertime concerts and performances.
The funds announced last year may also be used for renovations to the band shell, the creation of structured terrace seating and expanded ADA areas to allow greater accessibility for visitors, according to the city.