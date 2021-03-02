Schools consider in-person classes plans as COVID cases dip

The change will come with the start of the fourth quarter, Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey said in a statement.

“We have students who have not stepped foot in our buildings since March 2020, some who have attended face-to-face instruction nearly every day of the school year, and every variation in between based on family circumstances and needs,” Ramey said.

Kindergarten at Lange School will remain in half days for the remainder of the school year, with the intent to return to full days starting the 2021-2022 school year, according to the district.

“Barring any dramatic change in trends, variants and progress, we have every intention of finishing this school year in full-day mode and then scheduling, staffing and planning for a full time, face-to-face option for the entire 2021-2022 school year,” Ramey said.

Kettering City Schools officials on Friday said they are committed to the current option of four days a week in-person classes for the rest of this school year with a target of five days a week next school year.

The district has been offering students face-to-face instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and doing remote learning on Wednesdays.

“As with everything while we navigate learning during a pandemic, we will honor this commitment, barring any mandates or guidelines to the contrary from our county or state health departments,” Superintendent Scott Inskeep announced on the district’s website.

For months, most West Carrollton students have been on a hybrid model where they are in school two days a week and learn remotely the other three days.

Tonight, the board of education in that district — which includes part of Miami Twp. — is set to discuss and vote to expand it to four days, Monday through Thursday, starting March 15.

Under that plan, the district will continue to use each Friday as an intervention day, as well as testing day for students who remain on SchoolsPLP. Students currently learning remotely through the SchoolsPLP program will continue with their current schedule.

The meeting is expected to include information from local and state public health officials, as well as the state board of education. It is set for 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton High School Auditorium, 5833 Student St.

Due to social distancing, the auditorium will be limited to 115 people and masks will be required, officials said.