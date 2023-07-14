Centerville-Washington Park District puts replacement levy on November ballot

Centerville-Washington park board voted this week to approve a resolution to place a 1.0-mill replacement levy on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The levy, if approved, would replace a 0.9-mill levy set to expire in 2024, a measure that was originally approved by voters in 2004 and renewed in 2014.

The park district maintains and operates 51 parks, which include trails, paved paths, athletic fields, playgrounds and other amenities, Executive Director Kristen Marks told this news outlet Friday. The park district also offers over 700 programs and events annually.

“The park district is placing the issue on the ballot in order to continue offering the high quality parks and programs that make our community one of a kind,” Marks said.

The replacement levy will generate approximately $2 million in revenue, which will provide funding for facility upkeep, while adding various requested improvements, according to the park system. Homeowners would pay $35 a year per $100,000 of assessed home value, versus the $21.67 a year presently paid per $100,000 of assessed home value, the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office confirmed.

The district said the parks help connect the Washington Twp. and Centerville communities with the outdoors since 1959. Marks said one of the park system’s core values is fiscal responsibility.

“We’re proud to have been operating at such a high level for nearly 20 years with the 0.9 mill levy at 2004 total township values,” Marks said. “As the costs of goods and services continue to rise, we’re unable to operate at current levels without additional funding.”

The park district does not receive operating monies from the city of Centerville, Washington Twp., Montgomery County or Five Rivers MetroParks. The park district’s primary source of revenue is from property tax levies provided by Centerville and Washington Twp. residents.

The park district also has a 2.0-mill operating levy, which was renewed by voters in 2017.

“In keeping with our value of fiscal responsibility, the park district continually pursues available grants for park improvement projects and program initiatives,” the park system said in a release. “Over the past seven years, this has led to $2.9 million in grant funding, which has made countless park improvements possible, including 32 acres added to Pleasant Hill Park, the creation of Hithergreen Park, a new Forest Field Park playground, archery range improvements, a new Schoolhouse Park playground, Hole’s Creek streambank restoration and much more.”

Planned investments for the next 10 years are driven by resident feedback and will include repairing aging hardscape areas, such as paved trails and courts and conservation and habitat management of natural areas. They also would include implementation of the Grant Park Master Plan, including new wayfinding and replacing aging equipment and park amenities, such as playgrounds.

Additional investments include continuation of CWPD’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan and continuation of award-winning program offerings, she said. Approval of the levy also would ensure that the park district can retain “excellent, highly qualified” staff, Marks said.