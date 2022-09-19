Centerville-Washington Park District starts work on improved park entrance

The Centerville Rotary Club donated a little more than $51,000 toward the project in conjunction with its 50th anniversary celebration. The club has had a long-term relationship with Grant Park, where they have held service workdays and club meetings, in addition to an existing Rotary memorial area dedicated to the memory of lost Rotary members.

The project includes enhancing the Rotary memorial and relocating it to a more prominent location at the trailhead.

A digital rendering of the new Rotary Memorial planned at Grant Park. CONTRIBUTED

“With Rotary International’s new focus on the environment, partnering with the Centerville-Washington Park District on the Grant Park redevelopment is the perfect project to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Centerville Rotary Club,” Carol Kennard, the club’s 50th Anniversary co-chair, said in a statement.

“Enhancing habitat for pollinators, planting trees and relocating the Rotary memorial will enhance the diversity of plants and animals, while providing restorative nature experiences for all who visit the park,” Kennard said in a statement.

The park entrance will be closed to visitors for several months while the project is in an active construction phase. Grant Park visitors will be redirected to a park entrance at 501 Normandy Ridge Road.

“We are extremely excited about partnering with Centerville Rotary Club to enhance the natural habitat of this unique nature park, as well as provide new opportunities to experience nature for visitors of all ages and abilities,” Centerville-Washington Park District Executive Director Kristen Marks said in a statement.

The project also includes storm water wetland creation and streambank restoration along Holes Creek, which runs through the park.

That portion of the project is funded by a $309,720 grant received from the Ohio River Basin H2Ohio Wetland Grant Program administered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. This is a competitive reimbursement grant program that provides up to 100 percent of project funding for high-quality wetlands-focused projects that address nutrient loading and contribute to water quality improvement.