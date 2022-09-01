Centerville school district selling 33 acres for expansion of park

Centerville’s school board this week approved the sale of 33.25 acres to the Centerville-Washington Park District.
The land is adjacent to CWPD’s Grant Park, a 189-acre natural area between McEwen and Normandy Ridge roads with hiking trails along creeks and through meadow, forest, prairie and wetland habitats. The wooded land being sold is divided into three parcels, 27 acres behind Watts Middle School and two other parcels totaling 6.25 acres near Normandy Elementary School.
The three parcels were identified as a high priority for park district acquisition in the Grant Park Master Plan completed in 2020. The purchase will allow the park district to preserve, in perpetuity, the green space as quality habitat and maintain and improve hiking paths that tie to the existing Grant Park trail network, according to park officials. The Grant Park Master Plan is based on collective input from the community.
“This land acquisition fits in well with our strategic focus,” Park District Executive Director Kristen Marks said. “It allows us to respond to our community’s desire to conserve habitats and ecosystems, as well as continue to provide high-quality outdoor experiences in Centerville and Washington Twp.”
The Park District received a $613,000 grant to fund the land purchase. The grant requires a local contribution, so 75% of the cost will be funded by the Clean Ohio Fund Green Space Conservation Program and 25% will be from the park district’s land acquisition fund, CWPD said. The Clean Ohio Program helps to fund the preservation of open spaces, sensitive ecological areas and stream corridors.
“This is a win for our community and an example of the partnership we have with the Centerville-Washington Park District,” Centerville City Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney said. “Our parks are able to purchase the land that is not being used or developed by the school district and create trails and recreational spaces that can be used by the entire community, including our students and staff members.”
The Centerville-Washington Park District said it expects to officially close on the land later this fall.
The transaction would make Grant Park the largest park in the district shared by Centerville and Washington Twp., surpassing the 194-acre Bill Yeck Park, officials have said.
The land would be used “to provide visitor access, enhance trail experiences, preserve the mature woods and improve overall for safety/security access,” CWPD spokeswoman Carrie Dittman has said.
The acreage isn’t conducive to be used by the school district, officials there previously said.
This report contains information from Staff Writer Nick Blizzard.
