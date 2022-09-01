Centerville school district selling 33 acres for expansion of park

The Park District received a $613,000 grant to fund the land purchase. The grant requires a local contribution, so 75% of the cost will be funded by the Clean Ohio Fund Green Space Conservation Program and 25% will be from the park district’s land acquisition fund, CWPD said. The Clean Ohio Program helps to fund the preservation of open spaces, sensitive ecological areas and stream corridors.

“This is a win for our community and an example of the partnership we have with the Centerville-Washington Park District,” Centerville City Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney said. “Our parks are able to purchase the land that is not being used or developed by the school district and create trails and recreational spaces that can be used by the entire community, including our students and staff members.”

The Centerville-Washington Park District said it expects to officially close on the land later this fall.

The transaction would make Grant Park the largest park in the district shared by Centerville and Washington Twp., surpassing the 194-acre Bill Yeck Park, officials have said.

Explore Long decline in gas prices may reverse temporarily after refinery fire

The land would be used “to provide visitor access, enhance trail experiences, preserve the mature woods and improve overall for safety/security access,” CWPD spokeswoman Carrie Dittman has said.

The acreage isn’t conducive to be used by the school district, officials there previously said.

This report contains information from Staff Writer Nick Blizzard.