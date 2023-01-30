Central State gets $3 million for broadband access

Central State will get about $3 million. The grant is expected to help the historically Black university improve its internet infrastructure, expand options in telehealth and online education, upgrade remote learning classrooms, purchase student laptops, provide IT money and provide remote learning opportunities for high school students.

“High-speed broadband availability can no longer be considered a luxury item, reserved for large metropolitan cities and affluent communities, but has increasingly become a necessity for smaller, rural communities that wish to connect seamlessly to the world,” said Central State President Jack Thomas.