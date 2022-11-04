Central State opens new Honors Residence Hall: How it fits into the school’s overall plans

The expansion coincides with a significant jump in enrollment, Thomas said, adding that students want these apartment-style units.

“We went from about 2,000 to 5,000 students, we launched what we call CSU Global, and we’re expanding our campus. So these are exciting times for us,” Thomas said.

CSU Global is the school’s online learning arm.

“Whenever I discuss the Honors College, I make sure to say that Central State University will never abandon this historic mission to educate all students from various financial and academic backgrounds,” Thomas said. “We as university leaders must create an environment that is conducive to academic and social growth and development of all students.”

Originally planned to be completed over the summer, the residence hall opened in November due to construction delays, Thomas said. Developer University Housing Solutions began construction on the residence hall just over a year ago.

Juniors and seniors will move into the residence hall based on a priority list.