Central State University gets $3 million for Semiconductor Research

The program is funded by Intel, which supported the establishment of the Semiconductor Education Program at Central State in 2022. Central State is one of seven universities in the first phase of a $50 million project to train the highly skilled workforce Intel needs for its Licking County factory, which is expected to begin manufacturing semiconductors in 2025, according to the Associated Press.

The consortium, led by Central State, includes Alabama A&M University, Coppin State University, Fayetteville State University, Hampton University, Meharry Medical College, and North Carolina A&T State University.

Semiconductors are used in a variety of technologies, including computers, advanced medical devices, military devices and televisions.

President Joe Biden recognized Central State at the 2024 White House Initiative National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week Conference.

The National Science Foundation has awarded millions of dollars to HBCUs for semiconductor research development and workforce capacity, Biden said.

“This is in addition to last week’s announcement of $10.5 million in National Science Foundation grants to facilitate STEM research at more than a dozen HBCUs, including Central State University, a project to build semiconductor R&D capacity,” Biden said.

“Central State University remains committed to leveraging opportunities like these to further our mission of transforming lives through education, research, and public service,” Central State University President Morakinyo Kuti said. “By leading critical conversations at events like the White House HBCU Week Conference, we continue to elevate the voices of our students and faculty on national and global platforms.”