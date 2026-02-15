Central State University president reacts to South Carolina State University shooting

“Moments like this strike at the heart of our shared mission as institutions of higher learning. Our campuses are sacred spaces — places of growth, discovery, fellowship, and promise,“ Dr. Kuti said. ”When violence disrupts that sense of safety, it impacts not only one university, but the entire higher education community."

Kuti said as fellow HBCUs rooted in legacy, resilience and faith, they stand in solidarity with the students, faculty, staff, alumni and families.

“We are praying for the swift recovery of those injured, for comfort for those affected, and for strength and unity during this difficult time,“ Kuti said. ”Please know that the Central State family stands with you in faith, in hope, and in commitment to ensuring our campuses remain places where students can pursue their dreams in safety and peace.”