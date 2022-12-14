Charity donates gifts for 2,400 kids through Montgomery County Children Services

A local charity this year donated toys, coats and other gifts for over 2,400 children served by Montgomery County Children Services.
For Love of Children on Wednesday dropped off the gifts at Children Services, according to Craig Rickett, assistant director for the Montgomery County Job and Family Services Children Services Division.
Rickett said that case workers would deliver the donations to families along with wrapping paper and tape.
“We’re kinda the go-between,” he said. “FLOC is the ones helping Santa Claus out – we’re more the reindeer.”
FLOC board member Doug Mann said this was actually the second delivery the charity had made to Children Services, bringing toys and cold-weather clothing like coats, hats and mittens.
“We are so proud to help our community. This is our way of giving back,” he said.
He also encouraged people who want to help the charity, either through donating money or volunteering, to go to its website at FLOCDayton.org.
