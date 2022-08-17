Rough first day: Dayton bus drivers, school principal criticize DPS busing

Earlier this year, DPS ended its contract with First Student — which last school year had bused all the charter school students — in what Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said was a mutual agreement. DPS is now transporting all qualifying students younger than high school to their respective schools. To accommodate for the increase in students, high school students who need busing have to ride RTA buses.

Alyse Pennington, principal of a local Horizon Science Academy charter school, told the school board Tuesday that she’s had ongoing issues with DPS transportation. In June, she was told DPS buses to her school would arrive half an hour after her start time, which she asked to have changed.

Since school started last week, she said she’s had a bus come as late as 5 p.m. to pick up students from her school. Buses to take kids home are supposed to come between 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., according to the bus schedule listed on the academy’s website.

Recent changes in Ohio law require schools “to deliver students in preschool through grade 12 to their schools no earlier than 30 minutes before the start of the school day and to pick up no later than 30 minutes after the close of the school day.”

DPS associate superintendent Sheila Burton, who oversees transportation, said the district is working to resolve the issue. The board of education asked her to give a busing update at their September meeting.

Pennington said Burton had met with her and other charter school heads on Monday, but the issue has not yet been resolved.

The DPS school board approved bus stops at their meeting on Tuesday, but Burton said those bus stops are subject to change depending on how many kids are at each bus stop and how often they’re used.

Winfrey said the transportation department could also benefit from permanent management hires, as a few positions are open.

Winfrey told the district in June she believed the transportation department was headed for problems if the district didn’t hire more drivers. David Harmon, DPS chief of human resources, told the Dayton Daily News last week the district wasn’t short of drivers, but would like to hire a few more as substitutes and to cover more routes.